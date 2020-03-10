South Africa's Eskom ramps up power cuts after fault at nuclear plant

Adds detail, context

JOHANNESBURG, March 10 (Reuters) - South African state power utility Eskom ramped up power cuts on Tuesday, after it disconnected a unit at its Koeberg nuclear power plant outside Cape Town because of a fault with the plant's turbine system.

Eskom said it would cut up to 4,000 megawatts (MW) from the national grid from 14:00 local time (1200 GMT), double what it had initially planned.

It added in a statement on Twitter that the nuclear reactor at Koeberg remained safe.

"The teams are investigating the root causes of the fault and will advise of the remedy as soon as it is established," the statement read.

Eskom has been battling repeated faults at its coal-fired power stations that have prompted severe power cuts and dented economic growth.

Koeberg is South Africa's only nuclear power station and has two units with a capacity of around 1,900 MW. Eskom's total nominal capacity is roughly 44,000 MW.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

((alexander.winning@tr.com; +27 11 595 2801))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.