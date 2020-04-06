South Africa's Eskom plans global investor update call - lead manager

LONDON, April 6 (Reuters) - South African state utility Eskom is planning a call with global investors on Tuesday, according to a lead manager.

The call will be arranged by Absa Bank, Barclays, HSBC and Standard Bank.

Earlier this month, Eskom, mired in a financial crisis, sent force majeure notices to independent wind farms, saying it could curtail their supply to the national grid as electricity demand plummets during a nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Tom Arnold)

