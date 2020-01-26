South Africa's Eskom new CEO warns against hasty unbundling of firm

The new chief executive of South Africa's power utility Eskom said on Sunday that a plan to split the loss-making company should not be rushed, because risks associated with the process need to be assessed and managed properly.
