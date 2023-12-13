South Africa's Eskom makes H1 profit but sees full-year loss

Adds context and detail in paragraphs 2-4
Dec 13 (Reuters) - South Africa's struggling state power company Eskom said on Wednesday it made a 1.6 billion rand ($84 million) profit after tax in the first six months of its financial year to the end of September.
The debt-laden utility has this year implemented the worst power cuts on record in Africa's most industrialised economy.
"Eskom cautions that despite achieving a profit in the first six months, an after-tax loss of 23.2 billion rand is expected by the end of the financial year," it added in a statement.
Eskom cited poor generating plant performance, tariffs which it says do not allow it to fully recover its costs, high debt servicing costs and non-payment by some customers among reasons for the projected full-year loss.
($1 = 19.0557 rand)
(Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by Mark Potter)
