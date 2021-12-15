South Africa's Eskom makes 9.2 bln rand half-year profit

World Markets

South African state power utility Eskom said on Wednesday that it made a 9.2 billion rand ($569.4 million) net profit in the six months to the end of September, versus a 0.2 billion rand profit in the same period last year.

The company forecast a net loss in the financial year to the end of March 2022 of 9.1 billion rand, down from a 18.9 billion rand loss in the previous year.

($1 = 16.1581 rand)

