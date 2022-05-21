World Markets

South Africa's Eskom increases power cuts to 'Stage 4' on Saturday, Sunday

Nqobile Dludla Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

South African state utility Eskom said it would increase the frequency of rotational power cuts on Saturday and Sunday due to higher than expected demand and after some units tripped.

JOHANNESBURG, May 21 (Reuters)

It said it would increase rotational power cuts to "Stage 4" from "Stage 2" between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m. (1100-2000 GMT) on Saturday.

"Stage 4" power cuts will resume between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Sunday, it added. This would essentially mean more parts of the country would see a power outage during the given time.

