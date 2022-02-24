World Markets

South Africa's Eskom granted 9.61% tariff rise, less than half sought

Nelson Banya Reuters
Alexander Winning Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

South Africa's energy regulator Nersa said on Thursday that it had granted struggling state power utility Eskom an overall average tariff increase for the 2022/23 financial year of 9.61%, versus the 20.50% increase Eskom had applied for.

Nersa rarely allows Eskom the full amount it applies for, with disputes between the two often ending up in the courts.

Eskom argues that Nersa has not allowed it to recoup sufficient revenue via electricity tariffs over many years and says that is one of the reasons why it is dependent on government bailouts.

(Reporting by Nelson Banya and Alexander Winning; Editing by Alison Williams)

((alexander.winning@tr.com; +27 10 346 1076))

