South Africa's Eskom escalates power cuts to "Stage 4"

April 19 (Reuters) - South Africa's Eskom said on Tuesday that it had ramped up rotational power cuts to "Stage 4" at 07:20 local time (0520 GMT) following trips at two of its coal-fired power stations, Majuba and Tutuka.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru Editing by Alexander Winning)

