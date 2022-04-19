South Africa's Eskom escalates power cuts to "Stage 4"
April 19 (Reuters) - South Africa's Eskom said on Tuesday that it had ramped up rotational power cuts to "Stage 4" at 07:20 local time (0520 GMT) following trips at two of its coal-fired power stations, Majuba and Tutuka.
(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru Editing by Alexander Winning)
((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore World MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- ANALYSIS-Putin draws Erdogan a red line on Russia's southern flank with Karabakh deal
- The Poorest Nations in the World: 5 Countries With the Lowest Per Capita Income
- The 5 Largest Economies In The World And Their Growth In 2020
- EXCLUSIVE-China's oil champion prepares Western retreat over sanctions fear