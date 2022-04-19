World Markets

South Africa's Eskom escalates power cuts to "Stage 4"

Contributor
Bhargav Acharya Reuters
Published

South Africa's Eskom said on Tuesday that it had ramped up rotational power cuts to "Stage 4" at 07:20 local time (0520 GMT) following trips at two of its coal-fired power stations, Majuba and Tutuka.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

