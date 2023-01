JOHANNESBURG, Jan 31 (Reuters) - South Africa's state power utility Eskom said it would implement "Stage 5" and "Stage 6" rotational power cuts at different periods on Tuesday and Wednesday, citing breakdowns at its power plants.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.