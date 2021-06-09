South Africa's Eskom deepens country-wide power cuts

JOHANNESBURG, June 9 (Reuters) - South Africa's struggling power utility Eskom will extend its daily power cut schedule from 1400 local time (1200 GMT) on Wednesday after additional breakdowns at its generation units, the company said on Wednesday.

Eskom, which supplies majority of the electricity to Africa's most industrialised nation, has been regularly implementing power cuts - called 'load-shedding' - because of ageing coal-fired power stations.

The outages have drawn immense criticism from industries and public alike and has been called as one of the major reasons for constraining economic growth.

Eskom said breakdowns of a unit at Medupi and two units at Duvha Power Station along with high demand meant it would move from cutting up to 2,000 megawatts (MW) to 4,000 MW daily from the national grid, which would essentially mean over seven hours of power cut in a day.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg Editing by Promit Mukherjee)

((Tanisha.Heiberg@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753034; Reuters Messaging: tanisha.heiberg.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.