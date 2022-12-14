World Markets

South Africa's Eskom CEO has resigned - public broadcaster SABC, outlet News24

December 14, 2022 — 09:30 am EST

Written by Anait Miridzhanian for Reuters ->

Adds background

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 14 (Reuters) - South African state power utility's chief executive André de Ruyter has resigned, the country's government-owned public broadcaster SABC and local news outlet News24 reported on Wednesday.

De Ruyter took up the reins at Eskom in January 2020.

The utility, whose ageing fleet of coal-fired power stations is prone to faults, has struggled to meet electricity demand in Africa's most industrialised nation for more than a decade.

It ramped up scheduled power cuts a week ago to "Stage 6", repeating the worst outage level on record and putting further strain on households and businesses.

Stage 6 power cuts require up to 6,000 megawatts to be shed from the national grid and mean at least six hours a day without power for most South Africans.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian Writing by James Macharia Chege;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((james.macharia@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +27 10 346 1084; Reuters Messaging: james.macharia.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.