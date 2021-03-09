World Markets

South Africa's Eskom board to investigate allegation of racism against CEO

Contributor
Alexander Winning Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

South Africa's struggling state utility Eskom said on Tuesday that its board of directors would investigate an allegation of racism levelled against Chief Executive Andre de Ruyter.

JOHANNESBURG, March 9 (Reuters) - South Africa's struggling state utility Eskom said on Tuesday that its board of directors would investigate an allegation of racism levelled against Chief Executive Andre de Ruyter.

De Ruyter has been leading efforts to improve Eskom's financial and operational performance for more than a year.

The allegation against de Ruyter was made by suspended Chief Procurement Officer Solly Tshitangano and raised at a parliamentary committee meeting last week, after which Eskom's board issued a statement in support of the company's executive management.

Reuters sought comment from de Ruyter via Eskom's spokesman. The spokesman said de Ruyter had never been accused of racism before but since the allegation had been lodged with parliament Eskom was compelled to act.

On Tuesday, Eskom said in a new statement: "The allegation not only brings Eskom into disrepute, but it also threatens to detract and distract the focus of the Executive Team and the GCE (Group Chief Executive) in particular from their critical job of restoring Eskom to operational and financial sustainability."

It said the board would appoint an independent senior lawyer to test the allegation of racism and provide updates on the investigation.

De Ruyter would not be commenting for now but would be given an opportunity to respond by the lawyer, the spokesman added.

The utility is choking under a mountain of debt and regularly implements scheduled power outages that are one of the main obstacles to economic growth in Africa's most industrialised nation.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Louise Heavens)

((alexander.winning@tr.com; +27 10 346 1076))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How women are driving the way for economic and business development landscape in Qatar

    USQBC Doha Office Managing Director Sheikha Mayes bint Hamad Al-Thani joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ for #InternationalWomensDay​ to discuss how women are driving the way for economic and business development landscape in Qatar.

    11 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters