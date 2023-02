JOHANNESBURG, Feb 24 (Reuters) - South African state power utility Eskom has appointed Calib Cassim as interim Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect, the company said on Friday.

Cassim had been serving as Eskom's Chief Financial Officer.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian Editing by Alexander Winning)

