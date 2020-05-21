World Markets

South Africa's Eskom aims for 200 bln rand debt balance

Alexander Winning Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

South African state power utility Eskom is aiming for a debt balance of 200 billion rand ($11.2 billion), it said in a presentation on Thursday, compared to its current debt level of around 450 billion rand.

Chief Executive Andre de Ruyter added at a news conference that the utility would embark on a "renegotiation process" with independent power producers to try to lower the cost of electricity for South African consumers.

