South Africa's Eskom aims for 200 bln rand debt balance

JOHANNESBURG, May 21 (Reuters) - South African state power utility Eskom is aiming for a debt balance of 200 billion rand ($11.2 billion), it said in a presentation on Thursday, compared to its current debt level of around 450 billion rand.

Chief Executive Andre de Ruyter added at a news conference that the utility would embark on a "renegotiation process" with independent power producers to try to lower the cost of electricity for South African consumers.

($1 = 17.9326 rand)

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

