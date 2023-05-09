News & Insights

South Africa's Equites posts 4.1% rise in distribution per share

May 09, 2023 — 02:17 am EDT

JOHANNESBURG - May 9 (Reuters) - South African specialist logistics property group Equites EQUJ.J reported on Tuesday that its full-year distribution per share rose by 4.1% and said it will no longer undertake large-scale developments in the United Kingdom.

The group said its distribution per share - the primary measure of underlying financial performance in the listed property sector - rose to 169.60 cents in its full-year ended Feb. 28, from 162.99 cents a year earlier.

