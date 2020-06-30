World Markets

South Africa's economy contracts 2% in Q1 as recession deepens

Contributor
Mfuneko Toyana Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

South Africa's gross domestic product contracted 2.0% in the first quarter of 2020, following a contraction of 1.4% in the final quarter of last year when the economy entered recession, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Tuesday.

GDP shrank 0.1% year-on-year in the first quarter after falling 0.5% in the previous quarter.

