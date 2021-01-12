World Markets

South Africa's drinks industry seeks tax relief after new sales ban

Contributor
Promit Mukherjee. Reuters
Published

South Africa's alcohol industry, reeling under a renewed liquor sales ban since end December, on Tuesday called for a deferment of excise duty to stave off a wave of business closures and job losses.

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 12 (Reuters) - South Africa's alcohol industry, reeling under a renewed liquor sales ban since end December, on Tuesday called for a deferment of excise duty to stave off a wave of business closures and job losses.

President Cyril Ramaphosa extended an existing countrywide ban on alcohol sales on Monday saying it has helped to reduce trauma cases in hospitals and keep staff and facilities available for COVID-19 patients.

He did not give a definitive date on when the ban would be lifted.

"The South African wine industry faces a grim picture of business closures, job losses, downward price pressure, structural damage to subsectors," Vinpro, which represents 2,500 local wine producers, said in a joint statement issued by several alcohol associations in South Africa.

The government had banned the sale of alcohol for over four months from April but had later deferred 5 billion rand ($325.48 million) in excise taxes for July and August.

The alcohol industry in South Africa pays on an average of 2.5 billion rand per month in excise tax, the statement said, adding that the ban has left the industry in a "precarious" state.

"The industry ... faces an enormous financial crisis, and its capacity to make these payments is severely constrained," said the South African Liquor Brandowners Association, which represents companies such as Distell Group DGHJ.J, Diageo

Plc DGE.L, Pernod Ricard PERP.PA among others.

The alcohol ban was introduced in December for the second time in nine months as coronavirus infections spiked in the country.

South Africa, which has more than a third of all coronavirus cases in the continent, reported record-high daily new cases last week, with total cumulative infections having topped 1.2 million and with more than 33,000 deaths.

($1 = 15.3619 rand)

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((promit.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +27 64833 4448;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Impact of China and Brexit on the Fashion Industry

    WWD Executive Editor Arthur Zaczkiewicz joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss deal making in fashion for 2021, privacy, sustainability and the impact of China and Brexit on the industry.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular