South Africa's Distell reports 36.7% rise in full-year profit

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 25 (Reuters) - South African drinks maker Distell DGHJ.J, set to be taken over by Dutch beverage company Heineken HEIN.AS, said on Thursday its full-year profit rose by 36.7%, as consumers bought more wine and ciders despite cost of living pressures.

Distell grew headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, to 1,051.8 cents in the year to June 30, compared to 769.6 cents a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

