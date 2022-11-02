South Africa's Dis-Chem posts higher half-year profit

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 2 (Reuters) - South African pharmacy chain Dis-Chem Pharmacies DCPJ.J reported a surge in half-year earnings on Wednesday, benefiting from acquisitions of new baby stores and demand for medicines after the easing of COVID-19 lockdowns.

The group's headline earnings per share, a key metric of profit for South African companies, rose 44.3% in the six months ended Aug.31 from 48.7 cents.

Dis-Chem also declared an interim dividend of 28.1 cents per share, up 44.3%.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Kim Coghill)

