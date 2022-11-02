World Markets

South Africa's Dis-Chem posts higher half-year profit

November 02, 2022 — 01:24 am EDT

Written by Nqobile Dludla for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 2 (Reuters) - South African pharmacy chain Dis-Chem Pharmacies DCPJ.J reported a surge in half-year earnings on Wednesday, benefiting from acquisitions of new baby stores and demand for medicines after the easing of COVID-19 lockdowns.

The group's headline earnings per share, a key metric of profit for South African companies, rose 44.3% in the six months ended Aug.31 from 48.7 cents.

Dis-Chem also declared an interim dividend of 28.1 cents per share, up 44.3%.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter