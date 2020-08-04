South Africa's Denel ordered to pay outstanding salaries by Friday

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 4 (Reuters) - South Africa's Labour Court on Tuesday ordered state defence firm Denel to pay workers outstanding salaries for May, June and July by no later than Friday, Aug. 7, a copy of the court judgment showed.

The case against Denel was brought by two trade unions, Solidarity and UASA, on behalf of their members after the weapons manufacturer did not pay salaries in full.

A Denel spokeswoman said the company was preparing to comment in a statement.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning)

