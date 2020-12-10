South Africa's current account swings into huge surplus in Q3

Adds details

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 10 (Reuters) - South Africa's current account swung into a huge surplus in the third quarter, as exports jumped following the easing of coronavirus restrictions, central bank data showed on Thursday.

South Africa shut down much of its economy at the end of March in one of the world's strictest lockdowns. The curbs, which disrupted its ports, have been gradually lifted.

The current account recorded a surplus of 5.9% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the third quarter from a deficit of 2.9% of GDP in the previous three months.

As a percentage of GDP, the surplus was the highest since the third quarter of 1988.

The rand value of the current account surplus - at 297.5 billion rand ($19.88 billion) in the third quarter - was more than four times the size of the previous largest surplus of 63.4 billion rand, recorded in the first quarter of 2020.

The trade balance showed a wider surplus of 453.58 billion rand in the July-September quarter, versus a 71.40 billion rand surplus in the previous three months.

"South Africa's export volumes bounced back in the third quarter of 2020 in step with global trade, following the easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions and the related rebound in economic activity," the central bank said in a statement.

"The improvement in the trade balance resulted from the value of merchandise exports increasing substantially more than imports."

($1 = 14.9685 rand)

