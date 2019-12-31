South Africa's credit growth slows to 6.6% y/y in Nov

World Markets

Growth in private sector credit in South Africa slowed to 6.60% year-on-year in November from 7.28% in the previous month, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

Expansion in the broadly defined M3 measure of money supply quickened, to 7.35% in November from 7.28% in October.

