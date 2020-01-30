South Africa's credit growth in Dec slows to 6.14% year-on-year

World Markets

Growth in private sector credit in South Africa in December slowed to 6.14% year-on-year from 6.60% in the previous month, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Expansion in the broadly defined M3 measure of money supply also slowed, to 6.19% in December from 7.35% in November.

