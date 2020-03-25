World Markets

South Africa's coronavirus cases rise to 709 - health minister

Emma Rumney Reuters
South Africa's number of coronavirus cases has risen to 709, from 554 on Tuesday, health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.

"We are now at 709 cases," he said, speaking on local news channel SABC.

