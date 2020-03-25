South Africa's coronavirus cases rise to 709 - health minister

JOHANNESBURG, March 25 (Reuters) - South Africa's number of coronavirus cases has risen to 709, from 554 on Tuesday, health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.

"We are now at 709 cases," he said, speaking on local news channel SABC.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Emma.Rumney@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952832;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.