World Markets

South Africa's consumer price inflation steady at 5.9% y/y in April

Contributor
Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

South Africa's headline consumer price inflation stood at 5.9% year on year in April, unchanged from March, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG, May 18 (Reuters) - South Africa's headline consumer price inflation stood at 5.9% year on year in April, unchanged from March, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, the consumer price index was at 0.6% in April from 1.0% in the previous month.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, fuel and energy, rose to 3.9% year on year in April, from 3.8% previously. On a month-on-month basis core inflation was at 0.4% from 0.8% previously.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Editing by Nqobile Dludla)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 10 346 1084;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

Shanghai Resumes Work in Some Factories Amid Virus

May 13, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular