South Africa's consumer price inflation steady at 5.9% y/y in April

JOHANNESBURG, May 18 (Reuters) - South Africa's headline consumer price inflation stood at 5.9% year on year in April, unchanged from March, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, the consumer price index was at 0.6% in April from 1.0% in the previous month.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, fuel and energy, rose to 3.9% year on year in April, from 3.8% previously. On a month-on-month basis core inflation was at 0.4% from 0.8% previously.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Editing by Nqobile Dludla)

