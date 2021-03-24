South Africa's consumer price inflation slows to 2.9% y/y in February

JOHANNESBURG, March 24 (Reuters) - South Africa's headline consumer price inflation slowed to 2.9% year-on-year in February from 3.2% in January, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, the CPI rose to 0.7% in February from 0.3% in the previous month.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, fuel and energy, was at 2.6% year-on-year in February, from 3.3% previously. On a month-on-month basis core inflation rose to 0.6% from 0.1% previously.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Alison Williams)

