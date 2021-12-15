South Africa's consumer price inflation rises to 5.5% y/y in November

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 15 (Reuters) - South Africa's headline consumer price inflation quickened to 5.5% year on year in November from 5.0% in October, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, the consumer price index was at 0.5% in November from 0.2% in the previous month.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, fuel and energy, rose to 3.3% year on year in November, from 3.2% previously. On a month-on-month basis core inflation was at 0.1% from 0.2% previously.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Emma Rumney)

