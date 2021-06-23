South Africa's consumer price inflation rises to 5.2% y/y in May

JOHANNESBURG, June 23 (Reuters) - South Africa's headline consumer price inflation rose to 5.2% year on year in May from 4.4% in April, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, the consumer price index was at 0.1% in May from 0.7% in the previous month.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, fuel and energy, increased to 3.1% year on year in May, from 3.0% previously. On a month-on-month basis core inflation was at 0.0% from 0.3% previously.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by Nqobile Dludla)

