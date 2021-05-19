World Markets

South Africa's consumer price inflation rises to 4.4% y/y in April

South Africa's headline consumer price inflation increased to 4.4% year-on-year in April from 3.2% in March, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, the CPI was unchanged at 0.7% in April, the same as the previous month.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, fuel and energy, was at 3% year-on-year in April, from 2.5% previously. On a month-on-month basis core inflation fell to 0.3% from 0.5% previously.

