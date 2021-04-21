South Africa's consumer price inflation rises to 3.2% y/y in March

JOHANNESBURG, April 21 (Reuters) - South Africa's headline consumer price inflation rose to 3.2% year-on-year in March from 2.9% in February, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, the CPI was flat at 0.7% in March. The same as the previous month.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, fuel and energy, was at 2.5% year-on-year in March, from 2.6% previously. On a month-on-month basis core inflation slowed to 0.5% from 0.6% previously.

