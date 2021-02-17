South Africa's consumer price inflation quickens to 3.2% y/y in January

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 17 (Reuters) - South Africa's headline consumer price inflation quickened to 3.2% year-on-year in January from 3.1% in December, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, the CPI rose to 0.3% in January from 0.2% in the previous month.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, fuel and energy, was at 3.3% year-on-year in January, the same as in December. On a month-on-month basis core inflation fell to 0.1% from 0.2% previously.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Emma Rumney)

