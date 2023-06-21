News & Insights

South Africa's consumer inflation slows to 6.3% y/y in May

June 21, 2023 — 04:00 am EDT

Written by Alexander Winning and Bhargav Acharya for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, June 21 (Reuters) - South Africa's headline consumer inflation slowed to 6.3% year on year in May from 6.8% in April, Statistics South Africa data showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer inflation was at 0.2% in May compared to 0.4% in the previous month.

