South Africa's consumer inflation slows to 6.3% y/y in May

JOHANNESBURG, June 21 (Reuters) - South Africa's headline consumer inflation slowed to 6.3% year on year in May from 6.8% in April, Statistics South Africa data showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer inflation was at 0.2% in May compared to 0.4% in the previous month.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Bhargav Acharya Editing by Promit Mukherjee)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

