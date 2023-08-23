South Africa's consumer inflation falls to 4.7% y/y in July

Repeating urgent to corrected alert without change to text

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 23 (Reuters) - South Africa's headline consumer inflation fell to 4.7% year on year in July from 5.4% in June, Statistics South Africa data showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer inflation was at 0.9% in July, compared to 0.2% the previous month.

