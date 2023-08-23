News & Insights

South Africa's consumer inflation falls to 4.7% y/y in July

Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

August 23, 2023 — 04:08 am EDT

Written by Nellie Peyton for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 23 (Reuters) - South Africa's headline consumer inflation fell to 4.7% year on year in July from 5.4% in June, Statistics South Africa data showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer inflation was at 0.9% in July, compared to 0.2% the previous month.

