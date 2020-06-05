South Africa's Comair intends to cut fleet in half

JOHANNESBURG, June 5 (Reuters) - South Africa's Comair COMJ.J, which is under bankruptcy protection, intends to halve its fleet of aircraft as part of efforts to rescue the company, its administrators said on Friday.

Comair, which operates the local British Airways franchise and budget airline kulula.com, filed for business rescue, a South African form of bankruptcy protection, last month after restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus forced airlines to stop flying.

Its shares were suspended on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), but its administrators said in a notice on the JSE on Friday that key elements of its business rescue plan included cutting its operational fleet in half and renegotiating and/or refinancing its aircraft finance and lease agreements.

Comair could also issue shares to investors in a recapitalisation, it said, warning that current shareholders could be "substantially diluted".

The company has a fleet of some 27 Boeing BA.N planes. It intends to keep 13 737-800s and three 737-400s, it said earlier this week.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Louise Heavens)

((alexander.winning@tr.com; +27 11 595 2801))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.