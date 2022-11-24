South Africa's Clicks to buy Sorbet beauty salons

Adds detail

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 24 (Reuters) - South African pharmacy chain Clicks Group Ltd CLSJ.J said on Thursday it will acquire beauty salons owner Sorbet Holdings for 105 million rand ($6.20 million), expanding its beauty portfolio.

Clicks Group is acquiring Sorbet from Old Mutual Private Equity, who acquired the business as part of the previously listed Long4Life group.

"Sorbet has a natural strategic fit and is closely aligned with Clicks Group's health, beauty and wellness offering," said Bertina Engelbrecht, chief executive officer of Clicks Group.

Clicks, with over 850 stores, will retain Sorbet's franchise model, Engelbrecht added.

Clicks has owned a 25% stake in Sorbet Brands, which holds the Sorbet intellectual property rights, since 2015 and will now hold 100% of all Sorbet group entities, it said.

The Sorbet Group is a beauty salon franchise chain of over 190 outlets across South Africa, operating under the Sorbet, Sorbet Man and Candi & Co brands, with the latter specializing in ethnic hairstyles.

Sorbet products are currently sold in Sorbet salons and Clicks stores.

($1 = 16.9479 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by Promit Mukherjee and Jason Neely)

