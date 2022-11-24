South Africa's Clicks to buy Sorbet beauty salons

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 24 (Reuters) - South African pharmacy chain Clicks Group Ltd CLSJ.J said on Thursday it will acquire beauty salons owner Sorbet Holdings for 105 million rand ($6.20 million).

"The transaction will result in Clicks holding 100% of the issued share capital of all Sorbet group entities. This includes Sorbet Brands in which the Clicks Group has held a 25% investment since 2015," Clicks said.

($1 = 16.9479 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by Promit Mukherjee)

