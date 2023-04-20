World Markets

South Africa's Clicks posts small rise in half-year earnings

April 20, 2023 — 02:34 am EDT

Written by Nqobile Dludla for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, April 20 (Reuters) - South African pharmacy chain Clicks Group CLSJ.J reported a 1.1% rise in half-year earnings on Thursday and forecast an up to 3% increase for the full year.

Clicks said diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months ended Feb. 28 totalled 472.2 cents, up from 466.9 cents a year ago.

Excluding insurance proceeds in the prior period, HEPS, the main profit measure in South Africa, rose by 10.2%, Clicks added.

