South Africa's Clicks posts small rise in half-year earnings

JOHANNESBURG, April 20 (Reuters) - South African pharmacy chain Clicks Group CLSJ.J reported a 1.1% rise in half-year earnings on Thursday and forecast an up to 3% increase for the full year.

Clicks said diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months ended Feb. 28 totalled 472.2 cents, up from 466.9 cents a year ago.

Excluding insurance proceeds in the prior period, HEPS, the main profit measure in South Africa, rose by 10.2%, Clicks added.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by Mark Potter)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.