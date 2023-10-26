South Africa's Clicks posts 11.5% rise in full year earnings

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 26 (Reuters) - South African pharmacy chain Clicks Group CLSJ.J reported a 11.5% rise in full-year earnings on Thursday helped by stronger second-half turnover growth.

Clicks said its adjusted diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year ended Aug. 31 totalled 1,044.5 cents, up from 936.6 cents a year earlier.

Including insurance proceeds for damaged stores due to civil unrest, diluted HEPS grew by 1.1%, Clicks said.

