South Africa's Clicks H1 profit up on preventative healthcare demand

Nqobile Dludla Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SUMAYA HISHAM

South African pharmacy company Clicks Group reported on Thursday a 9.5% rise in half-year earnings, boosted by consumer demand for preventative medicine and new private hospital business.

Diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in South Africa, rose to 371 cents in the six months to Feb. 28. Excluding the impact of the closure of its Musica entertainment business, diluted HEPS would have risen by 14.1%, it said.

