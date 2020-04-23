South Africa's Clicks H1 profit beats estimates, suspends dividend

Adds details

JOHANNESBURG, April 23 (Reuters) - South African drugstore chain Clicks Group CLSJ.J reported a better-than-expected rise in half-year earnings, driven by strong sales from both the retail and distribution businesses as well as cost control measures.

The group said its online sales grew during the lockdown in South Africa to curb the spread of the coronavirus, but also said it would not pay an interim dividend given uncertainty about how the hit to the economy from the virus would affect business.

Diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in South Africa, for the six months ended Feb. 29 rose to 338 cents from a restated 295.9 cents in the comparable prior period, beating analysts' expectations of a 11.3% rise.

HEPS excludes certain one-off items.

"Owing to the economic upheaval in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Clicks Group board has decided to preserve cash and not declare an interim dividend, and will consider an annual dividend at the end of the financial year," it said in a statement.

Retail health and beauty sales rose by 9.6% as Clicks gained market share across all its core product categories. Competitive pricing, differentiated product ranges, the Clicks ClubCard and new stores were the main drivers of growth, Chief executive Vikesh Ramsunder said.

Clicks expanded its retail store footprint to 721 as 17 new stores were opened over the past six months, while it grew its share of the retail pharmacy market to 24.6% from 24.1% at the end of February.

"The online store remains our fastest growing store. This is particularly evident during the lockdown as customers choose to stay safe and opt for the convenience of home delivery," Ramsunder said without providing online sales figures.

United Pharmaceutical Distributors, the group's pharmaceutical distributor, grew wholesale turnover by 17.6% in the first half as the business gained new private hospital and buying group contracts.

Group turnover grew by 9.9% to 16.9 billion rand ($892.03 million) and profit after tax increased by 12.9%.

($1 = 18.9455 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Susan Fenton)

