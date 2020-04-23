South Africa's Clicks H1 profit beats estimates, suspends dividend

JOHANNESBURG, April 23 (Reuters) - South African drugstore chain Clicks Group CLSJ.J reported a better-than-expected rise in half-year earnings, driven by strong sales from both the retail and distribution businesses as well as cost control measures.

Diluted headline earnings per share for the six months ended Feb. 29 rose to 338 cents from 300.1 cents in the comparable prior period, beating analysts' expectations of a 11.3% rise.

"Owing to the economic upheaval arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, the board has decided to preserve cash and consider an annual dividend at year-end once there is greater certainty," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Susan Fenton)

