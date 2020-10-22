South Africa's Clicks Group reports 13.7% rise in annual earnings

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 22 (Reuters) - South African drugstore Clicks Group CLSJ.J reported a 13.7% increase in annual earnings on Thursday, despite the coronavirus pandemic, as the company continued to operate during the lockdown after categorised as an essential service.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in South Africa, rose to 754 cents for the year ending Aug. 31 from a restated 663.6 cents in 2019.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; editing by Jason Neely)

((promit.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +27 64833 4448))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.