South Africa's Clicks Group reports 13.7% rise in annual earnings

Contributor
Promit Mukherjee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SUMAYA HISHAM

South African drugstore Clicks Group reported a 13.7% increase in annual earnings on Thursday, despite the coronavirus pandemic, as the company continued to operate during the lockdown after categorised as an essential service.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in South Africa, rose to 754 cents for the year ending Aug. 31 from a restated 663.6 cents in 2019.

