South Africa's Clicks drug chain 21-weeks sales soar, to close Musica

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 28 (Reuters) - South African drugstore chain Clicks Group CLSJ.J said on Thursday group turnover rose by 7.8% in the 21-weeks ended Jan. 24 and it has decided to close its entertainment business Musica with effect from May 31.

Group turnover rose to 14.6 billion rand ($955.24 million), as customers focused on preventative healthcare to boost their resistance levels with immunity-building vitamins and supplements.

($1 = 15.2841 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by Promit Mukherjee)

