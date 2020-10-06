South Africa's central bank sees "strongest effects" of rate cuts next year

Recasts lead, adds details, background

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The "strongest effect" of the normally conservative South African central bank's decision to cut lending rates to record lows will be felt only next year, while a boom in house purchases is proof its policy is already working, the bank said on Tuesday.

The Reserve Bank's (SARB) 275 basis points of rate cuts since March have been criticised by labour unions and some economists as insufficient to support an economy that was in recession before COVID-19 hit.

In September, the bank's five-member monetary policy committee (MPC) voted 3-2 to keep rates on hold at 3.5%. That decision was a week after data showed the economy shrunk 51.0% in quarter-on-quarter annualised terms between April and June, drawing further criticism from sections of civil society.

"Based on recent rate cuts being concentrated in the first half of 2020, with the repo rate falling by 125 basis points in the first quarter and 150 basis points in the second, the strongest effects on credit are likely to arrive around mid-2021," the bank said in its bi-annual Monetary Policy Review.

The bank, which has resisted calls for it to fund the state's bulging budget deficit through quantitative easing style money printing, said its lower policy rate had eased the government's funding constraints by lowering interest on short term debt.

It added that higher demand for short-term consumer credit was a sign its policies were working and the effects would become more apparent as the country loosened lockdown restrictions, which were among the strictest in the world.

"As these restrictions have loosened, monetary policy stimulus has begun to transmit more widely. In particular, housing credit has rebounded, with the number of new mortgages granted at 10-year highs in July and August, and realtors reporting unprecedented demand," the bank said.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Alex Richardson)

((mfuneko.toyana@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753153; Reuters Messaging: mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.