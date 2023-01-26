World Markets

South Africa's central bank raises main lending rate to 7.25 percent

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

January 26, 2023 — 08:15 am EST

Written by Bhargav Acharya, Alexander Winning, Kopano Gumbi for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 26 (Reuters) - South Africa's central bank raised its main lending rate ZAREPO=ECI by 25 basis points to 7.25% in a decision announced on Thursday.

The rate increase was smaller than the 50 basis point increase expected by the majority of economists polled by Reuters.

