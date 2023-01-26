South Africa's central bank raises main lending rate to 7.25 percent

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 26 (Reuters) - South Africa's central bank raised its main lending rate ZAREPO=ECI by 25 basis points to 7.25% in a decision announced on Thursday.

The rate increase was smaller than the 50 basis point increase expected by the majority of economists polled by Reuters.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya, Alexander Winning and Kopano Gumbi; Editing by James Macharia Chege)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.