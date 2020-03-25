World Markets

South Africa's central bank begins bond buying programme to ease liquidity crunch

Contributor
Mfuneko Toyana Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

South Africa's Reserve Bank (SARB) on Wednesday said it would begin buying an unspecified amount of government bonds as part of additional emergency policy measures aimed at easing a severe liquidity crunch triggered by the coronavirus.

"The SARB will commence a programme of purchasing government securities in the secondary market. The purchases will be conducted across the yield curve," the bank said in a statement.

"In addition to providing liquidity and promoting the smooth functioning of domestic financial markets, this will allow the SARB to enhance its Monetary Policy Portfolio (MPP)."

