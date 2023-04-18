World Markets

South Africa's Capitec bank reports 15% rise in profit

April 18, 2023 — 01:11 am EDT

Written by Nqobile Dludla for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, April 18 (Reuters) - South African lender Capitec CPIJ.J on Tuesday reported a 15% rise in annual profit, on the upper end of its forecast range.

The bank's headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - stood at 8,420 cents in the year to Feb. 28, versus 7,300 cents a year earlier.

