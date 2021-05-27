South Africa's c.bank looks to shield financial system from risks posed by govt debt

JOHANNESBURG, May 27 (Reuters) - South Africa's central bank said on Thursday it is looking at potential policy interventions aimed at reducing the risk that high levels of government debt pose to financial stability.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has previously flagged the threats posed by a massive increase in government borrowing, set to stabilise at 89% of gross domestic product in 2025/26, due to the close links between the financial sector and the government.

In its latest bi-annual review on the soundness of the financial system, published on Thursday, it said these risks were growing as high government borrowing combined with "anaemic" economic growth and other barriers to effectively servicing the debt.

"The SARB is currently investigating policy options to address the financial sector-sovereign nexus," the document said.

It pointed to one regulatory change currently before parliament, which would reduce the burden on the public purse in the event of a bank failure by ensuring costs are borne first by shareholders and creditors and introducing a deposit insurance scheme.

This would help mitigate negative impacts on the financial system arising from concerns the government has limited fiscal space to backstop a failing bank.

Other issues arising from the link between the financial and government spheres include the impact of high public debt on interest rates and the risk financial firms could face losses on their hefty holdings of local government debt if it had to be restructured, which could be significant enough to prompt a financial crisis, the SARB said.

It added that it was currently researching other potential policy interventions to deal with such risks, without elaborating.

Overall, it said the country's financial system had remained resilient through the COVID-19 crisis and banks performed better than forecast in its baseline 2020 stress test.

However, it said South Africa was lagging behind even other emerging markets on its vaccination campaign, and risks associated with the pandemic could continue well into 2022 with potential third and fourth waves of infections. This creates ongoing vulnerabilities for the financial system, it said.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((Emma.Rumney@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952832;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.