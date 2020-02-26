World Markets

South Africa's budget deficit seen at 18-year high next fiscal year - Treasury

Contributors
Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Reuters
Mfuneko Toyana Reuters
Wendell Roelf Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

South Africa's budget deficit is projected to widen to an 18-year high next fiscal year as weak economic growth and bailouts to state companies strain public finances, the National Treasury said on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - South Africa's budget deficit is projected to widen to an 18-year high next fiscal year as weak economic growth and bailouts to state companies strain public finances, the National Treasury said on Wednesday.

The budget deficit was likely to reach 6.8% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the 2020/21 fiscal year, which begins in April, compared with a previous estimate of 6.5%, the Treasury's 2020 budget showed.

The projected deficit would be the highest since the Treasury started producing the consolidated budget in 2002/03.

The Treasury warned that debt was unlikely to stabilise over the next three years, with gross loan debt peaking at 71.6% of GDP in fiscal year 2022/23.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo, Mfuneko Toyana, Wendell Roelf Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 11 595 2817; Reuters Messaging: olivia.kumwenda.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

Coronavirus Throws Wrench Into Semiconductor Demand Recovery

Bloomberg's Anand Srinivasan explains how the coronavirus fallout is impacting semiconductor stocks. He speaks with Romaine Bostick and Brooke Sutherland, a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. Sutherland's opinions are her own.

Feb 12, 2020
See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular