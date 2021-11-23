World Markets

South Africa's Brait to raise up to $190 mln via rights offer

Contributor
Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published

Investment firm Brait Plc said on Tuesday it would look to raise up to 3 billion rand ($189.73 million) through a rights offer to refinance its debt.

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Investment firm Brait Plc BATJ.J said on Tuesday it would look to raise up to 3 billion rand ($189.73 million) through a rights offer to refinance its debt.

The Johannesburg-listed firm's net asset value per share - a key metric for investment holding companies such as Brait - came in at 8.14 rand at the half-year end, compared with 7.90 rand at fiscal 2021 end.

Brait said health club chain Virgin Active, in which the investment firm holds just under 80% stake, continues to recover from the effects of COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns with all clubs now open and operational.

($1 = 15.8122 rand)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

Rubenstein Says China Isn't as Attractive as It Once Was

Nov 10, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular